Rock Rapids will be stopping point for first Iowa's Ride

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Iowa ’s Ride, the upstart bicycle ride being run by the longtime director of Iowa’s more famous RAGBRAI, announced Wednesday the cross-state ride will end in Rock Rapids this summer.

The route through northern Iowa is about 416 miles long, organizers say. Unlike RAGBRAI, the route will go from east to west. And it will run July 12 to July 18 — meaning that a cyclist, if so inclined, could go on Iowa’s Ride and then head back east the next week on the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.