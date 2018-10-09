SIOUX CITY -- Thirteen months ago, there were less than 20 people working on the Seaboard Triumph Foods team, as an opening of the pork producing plant neared.
On Tuesday, STF Chief Operating Officer Mark Porter said the pork plant had just hit many milestones, including one year of operation, moving past 1,800 employees and starting a second production shift.
Porter said other milestones lie ahead, include seeing the number of workers reach 2,000 and slaughtering more than 20,000 hogs per day.
"We are continuing to hire, continuing to ramp up," Porter said. "Six million hogs (annually) is our destination, late 2019 is where we see reaching that."
A bevy of state and local officials celebrated the Sioux City plant's growth at a ceremony on rain-sogged day Tuesday beneath a tent on the plant's sprawling grounds in the Bridgeport industrial area. Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the plant's success and Mayor Bob Scott formally presented the company with a "Growing Sioux City Award."
"They have been nothing but good corporate citizens since they came here," Scott said.
The mayor recalled initial discussions in 2013 that ultimately led to STF coming to the city. After two years of construction, the plant went online in September 2017. Hiring for the first shift gradually ramped up to 1,100 workers — 900 hourly and 200 salaried.
A second-phase of construction completed earlier this year brought the total investment to around $330 million. The company also started hiring for the second shift, which will add about 900 jobs.
After the ramp up, the second shift will run from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Currently, there is little work in the evening, with most hourly workers assigned to the 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. shift.
Reynolds said agriculture-related businesses are so crucial to Iowa's economy. Moreover, she said such businesses have a big role in providing "a green, food-secure future" for the rest of the nation and internationally.
"We share the vision of providing safe, quality food," Reynolds said.
Reynolds noted the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded Seaboard Triumph a $16.5 million in state tax credits and sales and use tax refunds that allowed the project to move forward. The city also provided financial incentives that include waiving $7.7 million in property taxes for the first five years, based on a scale that will gradually reduce the exemption.
The 925,000-square-foot plant is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world and one of the newest of its kind in the United States.
Seaboard Triumph Foods is a 50-50 venture between two leading pork producers -- Guymon, Oklahoma-based Seaboard Foods and St. Joseph, Missouri-based Triumph Foods. Under the agreement, Seaboard and Triumph each are responsible for supplying a one-third of the hogs to the plant, leaving the other one-third to be purchased on the open market from independent producers.