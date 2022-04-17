Security National Bank recognizes employees at annual banquet

SIOUX CITY — Security National Bank recently honored 21 employees for excellence and service at its annual Service Awards Ceremony, held at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

D. Douglas Rice, Chairman and CEO, was recognized for 50 years of service at the bank, where he began his career as a teller in 1971.

Accounting Clerk Diana Jones was honored for 45 years of service to SNB; Senior Tech Analyst Dan Hagan was acknowledged for 40 years; and Trust Officer Dena Johnston was honored for 35 years.

The bank also recognized two employees — Jacob Hess and Raquel Erickson — as the 2022 recipients of the prestigious PRIDE Award, given annually to employees who take a “Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence” to customers and co-workers. Hess is SNB’s Bank Security Act Officer, and Erickson is an Administrative Assistant in the Retail Department.

In addition, four SNB employees were recognized for 30 years of service to the Bank: Amy Bechen, Customer Service Representative in Moville; James Forey, Consumer Investments Representative; Julie Schmidt, Vice President of Mortgage Lending; and Rhonda Schoepf, Mortgage Loan Production Specialist.

Morningside Branch Manager Laura Pratt was honored for 25 years of service; and four employees received recognition for 20 years: Jeremy Craighead, SNB President; Joe Twidwell, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management; Pam Bauerly, Senior Payroll and Benefits Administrator; and Marni Brinkmann, Personal Trust Administrative Assistant.

Additional honorees included Belinda Gates for 15 years of service; Kara Svagera for 10 years; and Luis Fuentes, Austin Homan, Cory Johnson, Kevin La, Troy Steensen and Andrew Tirevold for five years at Security National Bank.

Finally, on behalf of its employees, Security National Bank also made a $2,500 donation to the Abu Bekr Shriners organization, members of which were on hand to help with the event’s entertainment.

