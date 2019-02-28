SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Security National Bank on Thursday night unveiled a new brand identify for the 135-year-old financial institution based in Sioux City.
The rebranding effort, which will replace the logo, language and general look encompassing all aspects of how the bank is presented to the public, is designed to welcome the future, while preserving the bank’s storied history, according to bank officials.
The logo has been adjusted for simplicity and symmetry, conveying both a sense of security and the bank’s attention to detail. More focus has also been placed on the logo’s traditional “S” that has long been associated with the bank. It is a nod to the customers around the region who naturally and affectionately refer to the brand as simply, “Security.”
The organization has kept its primary color of blue, which best represents the loyal, reliable personality of Security National. The bank also will also embrace a new slogan reflecting the company’s ingrained culture of customer service; that when it comes to customers’ financial lives, “Everything Matters” — their plans, their dreams and all the little steps in between.
“We are not changing who we are — we are evolving our look to better reflect it,” said D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO. “Security National Bank is one of the oldest and most recognized entities in the region, known for our expertise and integrity, as well as a commitment to making the communities we serve better places to live. You will see changes in our marketing efforts, but not in the commitment to the customers we serve.”
Bank officials unveiled the new branding to its employees at a celebration at the Orpheum Theatre Thursday night. A portion of the street was temporarily blocked off for the event, and a crane was brought in to show off the new logo displayed 60 feet in the air. An illuminated seven-foot-tall sign with the logo also was unfurled on the side of the bank's headquarters just down the street at 601 Pierce St.
The new branding will be reflected in bank advertising, at branch locations and on all printed and online collateral materials.
Bank officials said the refreshed logo is part of an overall brand design that signifies the bank’s high standards and reflects a revitalized, bank-wide vision. It is the result of hours of time spent asking customers, employees and community members about what it is that makes Security National Bank exceptional, which areas the bank can improve and what part of their financial lives is most important.
“We listened, and our direction was clear,” said marketing director Troy Steensen. “We were told to focus on doing what we do well — to lead with the Bank’s strengths, to lean into the future and most importantly, to continue to always do what’s right.”
The design of some branch locations will be remodeled. Online and mobile banking applications will be streamlined for a better user experience. And the bank’s debit cards will be reformatted to a vertical design, bringing chip technology to the forefront for a more intuitive and secure way to make a purchase.