SHELDON, Iowa -- Iowa State Bank has been named as the Siouxland Economic Development Corp.'s Lender of the Year for 2018-19.
It's the second time in the 22-year history of this award that it has been presented to Iowa State Bank.
The annual award is given to commercial lenders in Siouxland who have demonstrated a high regard for customer service and have successfully, consistently, and creatively used the SBA 504 Loan Program and SEDC Revolving Loan Fund Program (RLF) to further economic development in Siouxland.
"The commercial lenders at Iowa State Bank have proven to us more than once that they are valued small business advocates committed to economic development in Siouxland," said Dusty Small, chair of the SEDC Board of Directors.
In 2018-19, SEDC and Iowa State Bank cooperated in completing economic development projects totaling $14.6 million that have created or retained 70 jobs.
The bank and three individual lenders who most used the SBA 504 program and RLF program were recognized at a reception earlier this month. The lenders and their projects were: Nathan Van Gorp for B&D Poultry; Scott Jones for Bavarian Meadows & Aspen Heights Assisted Living; and Mark Kleinwolterink for Grand Island Pizza Ranch, Rick’s Custom, Inc., and Shumate Pit Row. The projects created and retained 70 jobs and totaled more than $14.6 million, with Iowa State Bank financing of $8.2 million and SEDC/SBA 504 financing of $3.9 million.
Over the nearly 40-year history of SEDC and the SBA 504 program, Iowa State Bank has worked with SEDC to complete 33 SBA 504 projects that total more than $42.4 million and created or retained hundreds of jobs, Small noted.
Iowa State Bank, a locally owned financial institution that dates to 1879 in Northwest Iowa, has grown from the initial asset size of $35,000 to its current assets of over $600 million. Iowa State Bank has offices located in the communities of Hull, Ireton, Le Mars, Orange City, Paullina, Remsen, Sanborn and Sheldon.