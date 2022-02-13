Sergeant Bluff adding a discount grocery store from growing Dollar Fresh chain

By late fall, Sergeant Bluff residents will likely have a second grocery store option in town.

This week, the Sergeant Bluff City Council gave the go ahead to bring a Dollar Fresh grocery store and gas station to the northeast corner of South Lewis Boulevard and First Street where Mike’s Mini Mart is currently located. The low-price supermarket is under the Hy-Vee umbrella and is something the West Des Moines-based company tailors to smaller cities and towns.

"We’re growing fairly fast for a community our size and they saw that opportunity," Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel said. According to him, the ball got rolling on the project about six months ago when Dollar Fresh developers reached out to area businesses to gauge interest in the supermarket/dollar store hybrid. Construction is slated to start in the spring and wrap in autumn.

At present, Winkel said there is only one grocery store in Sergeant Bluff (Fareway) so the addition of a competitor will provide more options to local residents.

"We’re increasing the amount of products available on any given day in our community," Winkel said. "We have one great store now and our goal is to have two great stores. I think they’ll both do very well."

According to Winkel, the store itself will be about 27,500 square feet and the convenience store/gas station, which will compliment the business, should total 4,100 square feet. For the city's part, Winkel said Sergeant Bluff is providing street and utility support. He thinks that such businesses can be a building block for the area whose population grew by about 16% in the past decade.

"We’ve been successful with residential developments and now we want to focus on bringing jobs," Winkel said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

