Sheldon cobbler steps toward retirement after decades in shoe business

"They (Red Wings) were number one. There wasn't as much competition back then, so there weren't that many other lines, like nowadays -- you've got, the Ariats and the Twisted X (boots), you've got a lot of other brands that are out there," he said.

The business of selling shoes has changed a lot during the past six to seven years, Cramer said, because of "the A- word" (Amazon). Even if shoes aren't bought on Amazon specifically, Cramer said the online retailer has made people so accustomed to buying through their phones that they're picking up toilet paper, shampoo and a McDonald's meal "while they're stopped at the stoplight."

"They've affected how, especially the younger generation, buys," he said. "The younger generation is not as brand-conscious as dad and grandpa were. Dad and grandpa wanted Red Wings, that's all they were going to buy. The generation out there now, whatever looks cool on their phone, and get it delivered to their doorstep the next day, that's the trend."

But the Red Wing dealership isn't down for the count. Cramer said he has a "potential buyer" for the store itself, which is expected to stay in Sheldon, but at a different location. He said he expects that sale to "happen within the next month." The buyer wants to have the new shop up and running by March 1.