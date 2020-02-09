Sheldon cobbler steps towards retirement after decades in shoe business

SHELDON, Iowa -- After decades of 50-55-hour workweeks, Gordon Cramer is approaching his retirement years.
He's got plans for all his newfound free time. No longer will business hours keep him away from all the fun things in life.
"I made the commitment a long time ago that I would not close the store to go to a ballgame or something like that," said Cramer, who has entered his what is probably his final month in the shoe business at Gordon's Red Wing Shoes, 201 Ninth St., Sheldon.
This summer he'll be able to mow his lawn on a sunny afternoon, rather than being stuck behind the counter of a shoe store. Instead of replacing boot heels, he and wife Jolene can spend time with their 21 grandchildren. The camper's going to see a lot more use.
Cramer, 65, has been in the shoe business since the mid-1970s, when he began working at a shoe shop in his hometown in nearby Sibley, Iowa.
"I needed a job and went and applied at a shoe store," he said with a laugh.
In around 1979 or 1980, the owner of the Sibley shoe store got a different job in sales, so Cramer started managing the store. A few years later he bought the store.
He mastered the art of repairing shoes -- a common craft at that time, which fewer and fewer people do today, during this time period. An older shoe repairman passed down the skill to Cramer.
"The (shoe repair) guy in Sibley was considering selling, so my mom says, 'Gordon, you should go talk to him!'" Cramer said. "'You can put that in your back room, to do something else.' So I said, 'Sure mom.' Because we always do what our mom says."
By around 1984, he closed the Sibley shoe store but kept the shoe repair shop in the back room open.
A shoe repair shop came on the market in Sheldon around that time and Cramer bought it. He then offered repairs in both Sibley and Sheldon. "Drove back and forth every other day, just doing shoe repair," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
By 1986 or 1987, the Red Wing Shoe store in Sheldon went out of business, and Cramer opened a Red Wing dealership there. In 1990, he moved both the sales and repair operations to the current location at the northwest end of Ninth Street and sold the shoe repair equipment in Sibley.
Red Wing is a Minnesota-based brand known for its traditional, durable work boots and shoes, many of which are still made domestically. Founded in 1905, Red Wing long ago garnered a favorable reputation among those with labor-intensive jobs.
Although Red Wings remain popular, Cramer said that brand loyalty just isn't what it used to be. Men and women of yesteryear may only have known one or two brands of work boots, but young people today have completely different shopping habits.
"They (Red Wings) were number one. There wasn't as much competition back then, so there weren't that many other lines, like nowadays -- you've got, the Ariats and the Twisted X (boots), you've got a lot of other brands that are out there," he said.
The business of selling shoes has changed a lot during the past six to seven years, Cramer said, because of "the A- word" (Amazon). Even if shoes aren't bought on Amazon specifically, Cramer said the online retailer has made people so accustomed to buying through their phones that they're picking up toilet paper, shampoo and a McDonald's meal "while they're stopped at the stoplight."
"They've affected how, especially the younger generation, buys," he said. "The younger generation is not as brand-conscious as dad and grandpa were. Dad and grandpa wanted Red Wings, that's all they were going to buy. The generation out there now, whatever looks cool on their phone, and get it delivered to their doorstep the next day, that's the trend."
But the Red Wing dealership isn't down for the count. Cramer said he has a "potential buyer" for the store itself, which is expected to stay in Sheldon, but at a different location. He said he expects that sale to "happen within the next month." The buyer wants to have the new shop up and running by March 1.
There are others who may be interested in buying his shoe repair shop. Despite Cramer's efforts to sell them both as a package deal, it appears likely that the two elements of the shop will split.
Whoever buys the shoe repair side will have to figure out some way to make a go of it, with the understanding that it probably won't be a gold mine -- not many people bring in their shoes to be half-soled anymore.
"They're still uncertain how they will do it, because shoe repair is not a full-time job by a long ways," Cramer said. "Shoe repair is a hobby. There's not that many things that are fixed nowadays. Used to be, it was a very good part-time job, and it works for me because it's in the back room."