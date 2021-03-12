Sidney business hoping to be smashing success; owners were hooked when visiting Lincoln location

“It’s a great way to relieve frustrations and tensions without getting in trouble,” Eric Bertrand said.

Participants will go into an 8-by-20 room with a cinder block wall at one end and will be given a certain number of items to smash based on the fee they pay. There are homemade hammers, bats and even a police baton to help with the larger items. For example, a general one-person smash is 15 small glass items (such as beverage bottles), five big glass items (such as liquor or wine bottles or large flower vases) and one medium sized electronic (such as a computer monitor or small television).

“I can’t express enough how helpful the community has been so far,” Eric Bertrand said. “I have friends who are saving all of their beer bottles. I’m saving all of my beer bottles. My friends and I can only drink so much, so we had to reach out. I actually have, from one of our local body shops, two headlights over here that they took off of a car. I just came from one of our flower shops that gave us a bunch of old vases. I’ve got to go pick up wine bottles from another person. I’ve got two of the bars in town saving us bottles.”

Other people have responded to a Facebook post and will be saving items as well, and another company in town has offered a bunch of old computers.