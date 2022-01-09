SIMPCO presents annual awards

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- Last month, the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) held its annual awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Dakota Dunes.

The following individuals were acknowledged and honored for their services to the organization and the Siouxland region.

Skip Meisner Golden Carp Award:

The Skip Meisner Golden Carp award is given to a SIMPCO representative chosen for their outstanding community and SIMPCO leadership and participation. SIMPCO founder and previous Executive Director, Don “Skip” Meisner, chose the carp as its award symbol because the carp, while not the most sought-after fish in the world, is considered to be a sign of achievement and survival.

This year’s Golden Carp Award recipient is Aaron Lincoln. Lincoln is currently the city administrator of Sergeant Bluff. He has served as past chair and current member of the SIMPCO Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Technical Committee, member of the Finance/Executive Committee and is on the Building Committee.

Ron Rapp Award:

In Memory of Ron Rapp, the SIMPCO Board of Directors established an award to honor longstanding members who have served on the Board of Directors or who have supported the organization.

This year’s Ron Rapp Award was presented to Jon Winkel, mayor of Sergeant Bluff and Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem. Winkel is the chair of the SIMPCO Board of Directors and Executive/Finance Committee, and Moore serves as the vice-chair of the organization. Moore also serves as the Chair of the Regional Policy and Legislative Committee.

The Community of the Year

Each year SIMPCO presents a Community Award to a community that successfully promotes and implements community and economic development activities.

Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City are both recipients of the 2021 Community of the Year award because of their successful disaster recovery, transportation planning, community planning and economic development.

Despite devastating flooding in the past decade Dakota Dunes continues to grow and prosper, including the addition of housing and business, and improvements to the transportation system.

North Sioux City was recently named the Small Community of the Year by the State of South Dakota, and recently announced plans for the expansion of Graham Field. SIMPCO has worked with the communities on a long-range transportation plan, Streeter Drive improvements and trail connections.

Community Leaders Award:

The Community Leaders award recognizes those individuals for their roles as community leaders. Nominated by the SIMPCO staff, recipients of this award demonstrate a positive impact in their community, possess leadership qualities, serve as role models for their community, show concern for and promote the welfare of their community, and have contributed to a cause or have been an advocate for needs in the community.

The following individuals received the Community Leaders award:

Jason Allen, city administrator for Dakota City, Nebraska. Allen has worked with SIMPCO on a variety of projects including the Pine Street Extension Study, ADA improvements at City Hall, improvements to the City Library, digitizing city forms, and zoning map updates. Allen sits on the Dakota County Rural Economic Development (RED) Committee, as well as the SIMPCO Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) committee.

Kelly Young, deputy clerk of Ida Grove. Young was the project manager for a recent Land Water Conservation conversion effort that balanced a commercial expansion with improved access to public greenspace for residents.

Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation director for the City of Sioux City. Since he joined the department in 2014, Salvatore has led the department as it completed major projects including Cone Park, the Pearl Street Park, the Expo Center, various trail connections, the Riverfront Park and more.

Outstanding Support:

Outstanding Support recognizes individuals who have made unique and exceptional contributions to SIMPCO. Nominated by the SIMPCO staff, recipients of this award demonstrate commitment, leadership, and dedication to the organization.

The following individuals were recognized for Outstanding Support:

Ken Beaulieu, chairman of the Dakota Dunes CID Board of Supervisors. He currently serves as the chair of the MPO Policy Board and a member of the SIMPCO Board of Directors representing Dakota Dunes.

Jill Baker with the accounting firm of KRP. She assisted SIMPCO during a difficult accounting software conversion process and assisting SIMPCO in making accounting changes.

Keith Radig, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Radig currently serves as the secretary of SIMPCO on the Board of Directors and the Executive/Finance Committee. He also serves as the Chair of the Housing Trust Fund. In addition, he serves on the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board and the Siouxland Regional Transportation Planning Association (SRTPA) Policy Board.

Dave Carney, public works director, City of Sioux City, formerly county engineer in Monona County. Carney currently serves as the Chair of the MPO Transportation Technical Committee. He has worked closely with the SIMPCO staff on bicycle, pedestrian and transportation issues in Sioux City.

