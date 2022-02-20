Sioux City area Simmental producers recognized for tradition

SIOUX CITY — When it comes to farming, it’s definitely a family affair at Junck’s Simmental & Show Cattle.

Ron and Marla Junck started raising Simmental cattle in 1971 in Woodbury County. Over five decades later, their children and grandchildren are continuing the tradition.

“Ron was just hooked on them,” Marla says. “He just loved the growth compared to the Herefords we had.”

Ron passed away last September. Today, Marla and her sons, Rick and Dave, and daughters, Cindy and Ronette, are all a part of the operation. Several other family members are also involved, including Rick’s wife Theresa and Dave’s wife Shelley.

“This is what our family does,” Rick says. “None of us have strayed too far from the farm.”

The family has been honored as Seedstock Producer of the Year by the Iowa Beef Breeds Council.

Most of their cattle are purebred Simmental, although they do own a few commercial cows. The family usually has 70 to 75 cows that roam their pastures in Northwest Iowa.

Bulls are sold during a private treaty sale in early February. They also sell show and replacement heifers in the fall.

“Most of our customers are commercial producers, although we do sell some cattle to purebred breeders,” Rick says.

Improving herd genetics is a constant process, he says, using EPDs to bolster traits such as calving ease, milk production and disposition.

“We use artificial insemination to bring in new genetics, and while we use EPDs, we also need cattle that are structurally sound,” Rick says. “Our cattle need to look good.”

Calving usually begins on New Year’s Day. About 90% of the cows are bred through artificial insemination, and the breeding season begins March 20.

Rick says as the Simmental breed began emphasizing black cattle, his family spent a few years switching the dominant color of their herd.

“It took a while, but things look pretty good,” he says.

Family members have shown cattle through much of the U.S., and Rick says the combination of that and marketing cattle on the internet helps keep their name at the forefront of the breed.

“The internet has really changed how we market our cattle,” he says. “We still go to shows and participate in the southwest Simmental group’s sales, but we reach a lot of people over the internet.”

Word of mouth advertising is also important.

“We have a lot of repeat customers, and they are really good about passing on our name to people they know,” Rick says. “We appreciate all the loyal customers we have.”

With several family members in the business, the future of the operation is in good shape.

“That was always our hope,” Rick says. “We plan to be raising cattle here for many years to come.”

