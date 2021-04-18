Sioux City-based Bomgaars to open 100th store this week

SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars, the Sioux City-based retailer geared toward rural Americans and farming communities, is set to open its 100th store this week.
Bomgaars is slated to open 10 stores this year, including three that have already opened, said Torrey Wingert, the company's vice president and CFO. Seven are in Kansas, two in Wyoming and one in Beatrice, Nebraska.
At present there are 99 Bomgaars locations spread across Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho and Colorado.
The distinction of 100th Bomgaars goes to a location in Beloit, Kansas, a community of around 3,800 people in Mitchell County, in the north-central portion of the state. The store is slated to open this week, probably Monday or Tuesday.
Kansas is at the center of Bomgaars' growth this year. Wingert said Bomgaars is focusing on its core strength -- smaller and mid-size towns -- as it expands into the Sunflower State, rather than major population centers like Wichita.
"A lot of these towns we're going into down there are smaller, farming communities, maybe like the size of Onawa or Denison, towns that size," Wingert said.
Employees are already hired at the Beloit location, and nearly everything is in place for the opening.
Bomgaars has been on a roll during the last 20 years -- prior to July 2001, there were only about 15 locations. This number had ballooned to 77 locations by 2015, when Bomgaars took control of a dozen former ALCO stores after the latter entered bankruptcy and liquidated. That same year, Bomgaars spent $17 million to expand its warehouse in Sioux City.
You've come a long way, Bomgaars
Bomgaars traces its history back to William H. "Bill" Bomgaars, who operated a traditional general store in Middleburg, Iowa (a village in rural Sioux County) in the 1910s, according to the company's website and a review of archived materials. A few years later, he served in France during World War I.
After a succession of other ventures in South Dakota and Chicago, Bill Bomgaars came to Sioux City in 1928, and in 1931 he received a $125 loan to buy a Ford Model A he used to sell merchandise.
In 1944, Bomgaars opened a location at 819 Pearl St., but flooding that year prompted a move to 611 Pearl St. in 1945. At the time the firm sold mainly automotive supplies.
In July 1952, Bomgaars discovered the "farm fleet" discount, in which farmers who operated a fleet of five or more vehicles or tractors were given a discount by manufacturers. Bomgaars traveled to Milbank, South Dakota that year, where he and three other men formed the Mid-States buying group, thus entering the farm-fleet business.
At the time the store was not doing very well: the Bomgaars website describes business as "poor" in 1952, and Bomgaars had studied the popular Ben Franklin five-and-dime chain with an eye toward "changing to that line of business." (In a reversal of fortune, Ben Franklin eventually faded, and few of them remain today -- though there is one in Sheldon, Iowa, operating as an arts and crafts store.)
Bomgaars had hit upon a winning formula when he began selling farm supplies. In 1955 the store was moved to a larger spot at 204 Fourth St. A second Bomgaars location opened in Yankton, South Dakota in 1956, and the chain's expansion continued from there.
Roger Bomgaars, who along with wife Jane is the fourth-generation Bomgaars to own the chain, told the Journal in 2004 -- after Bomgaars had expanded to 33 locations -- that the retailer had no grand expansion plan. Their strategy was to open a new store when and where circumstances favored doing so.
"We expand only on opportunity. We don't have a growth plan that we have to meet," Roger Bomgaars said at the time.