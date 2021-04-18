Sioux City-based Bomgaars to open 100th store this week

SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars, the Sioux City-based retailer geared toward rural Americans and farming communities, is set to open its 100th store this week.

Bomgaars is slated to open 10 stores this year, including three that have already opened, said Torrey Wingert, the company's vice president and CFO. Seven are in Kansas, two in Wyoming and one in Beatrice, Nebraska.

At present there are 99 Bomgaars locations spread across Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho and Colorado.

The distinction of 100th Bomgaars goes to a location in Beloit, Kansas, a community of around 3,800 people in Mitchell County, in the north-central portion of the state. The store is slated to open this week, probably Monday or Tuesday.

Kansas is at the center of Bomgaars' growth this year. Wingert said Bomgaars is focusing on its core strength -- smaller and mid-size towns -- as it expands into the Sunflower State, rather than major population centers like Wichita.

"A lot of these towns we're going into down there are smaller, farming communities, maybe like the size of Onawa or Denison, towns that size," Wingert said.

Employees are already hired at the Beloit location, and nearly everything is in place for the opening.