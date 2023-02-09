SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond location is joining the ever-growing ranks of storefronts the New Jersey-based retail chain is closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond included the Sioux City business, at 5751 Sunnybrook Drive, on a Feb. 7 list of nationwide closures which are also affecting stores in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Davenport, Iowa as well as Grand Island, Nebraska.

The new wave of shutterings was announced in a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and comes as Bed Bath & Beyond struck a deal to raise $1 billion in funds amid attempts to beat back bankruptcy, according to NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

Bed Bath and Beyond Bed Bath and Beyond is pictured on Feb. 25, 2016 at Sioux City's Sunnybrook Plaza.

A piece from CNN's business section noted that the home décor-focused company announced 87 closures just this past week and that those locations, including the one in Coralville, would be out of business in a matter of weeks.

According to Axios, Bed Bath & Beyond had about 950 locations through November 2022 and will be down to 480 after all the proposed closures are done. The company had as many as 1,552 stores in the year 2017.

Bed Bath & Beyond signed a lease in a new retail center under construction at Sioux City's Sunnybrook Plaza in 2014.

At the time, company spokeswoman Leah Drill said in an email: "As we continue to grow and open stores, we are always looking for new locations where we will be able to offer our new customers the broad assortment and outstanding customer service that is Bed Bath & Beyond...Sioux City is such a location and we are very excited to be coming there."