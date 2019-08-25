SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City couple has turned their love of books into what is likely the city's smallest bookstore.
Dawn Grimes, 47, and her husband Byron, 41, opened "Dead Tree Books Comics & Games" at Suite 202 of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St., on Aug. 1.
Grimes, a native of Marcus, Iowa, self-published a novel called "Path of Angels," which she described as "Catholic dystopian," in 2017, after roughly three years of working on it. Byron Grimes, who works at Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, is working on a science fiction novel of his own.
The shop is small enough to fit into a private office space, yet boasts board games, alternative comic books and paperback and hardcover books, both used and new. Grimes' own work is on display, and she plans to put her forthcoming sequel, "Courage of Martyrs," on her shelves before the end of the year.
"I love books, I've always wanted to have a bookstore, and of course my husband loves books too," said Grimes, who is also the director of pregnancy resource center Mary's Choice. She has also written stories for magazines and designs book covers, including her own.
The couple, Grimes said, had been talking about opening a bookstore for more than a year, and became more serious about the endeavor in the last six months.
The name "Dead Tree" is a reference to print materials and the paper pulp they're made of.
"It's a joke, among a lot of writers and stuff, that's the 'dead tree' version," Grimes said, referring to print.
The store's second-hand books cover a variety of topics, while the new books are from independent writers and publishers.
"It's pretty much very select authors, ones that I know are good, some of them are friends," she said of the independent books she sells.
They're planning to bring in some "author events" at the store at some point in the future. Though foot traffic at the bookstore hasn't yet reached gangbusters proportions, some of the shop's offerings have proved surprisingly popular.
"There was one (comic), we don't have it any more, it ran out, and I'm really hoping I saved a copy, it was about a teddy bear that fought monsters while little kids slept," Grimes said. "I sold that to a lot of teenage boys. I didn't figure that would be the market, I figured little girls would like that one."