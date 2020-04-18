Sioux City employers pursued Paycheck Protection Program loans before funds ran out

Businesses can use the loans to help cover payroll costs, mortgage interest and obligations acquired before Feb. 15, rent where the lease began before Feb. 15 and utilities if the service began before Feb. 15.

The loans can be forgiven if certain conditions are met -- if at least 75 percent of the loan is used to meet payroll expenses for the eight-week period after the loan is received, excluding employees making over $100,000. Forgiveness may not be available to those who lay off employees or fail to hire them back, or if wages are slashed by more than 25 percent.

Kelly A. Florke, president and CEO of Pioneer Bank, said in a phone interview that the bank had received over 100 applications, representing about $20 million worth of loans and perhaps more than 1,000 employees, during the program's first week. Some of the loans were smaller, on the order of $10,000 or so, while others were much larger, into seven figures.

"The response has been overwhelming," Florke said. "We began to accept applications right on the 3rd of April, and there was a tremendous amount of interest, really, leading up to the 3rd. And so there was a big backlog of applications right on the 3rd."