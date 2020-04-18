Sioux City employers pursued Paycheck Protection Program loans before funds ran out

SIOUX CITY -- Employers in Sioux City and throughout Iowa spent much of April frantically sought low-interest loans through the Paycheck Protection Program before it ran out of funds in the middle of the month.
The Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is intended to provide emergency capital to small businesses reeling from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Many small businesses, particularly restaurants, bars, movie theaters and similar public establishments, have been ravaged by state-ordered social distancing measures coupled with the public's reluctance to leave home unnecessarily.
According to a report from the Small Business Administration, a total of 22,295 firms in Iowa had been approved for Paycheck Protection loans through April 13 -- with the dollar values of those loans standing at more than $3.7 billion.
By April 16, the $349 billion allocated for the program was exhausted, and banks stopped issuing the loans. Congress was working on a possible extension of the program at the time of this writing.
Ken Beekley, executive vice president of the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation, said in a phone interview Thursday that the future of the program, and the businesses reliant upon it, will depend on how Washington decides to proceed.
"The administration has put forward a request to increase, another $250 billion for the program. So there are efforts being made to provide further funding," he said.
In an earlier phone interview shortly after the program began, Beekley said area banks had questions for the implementation of the program.
"Businesses have been reaching out to their banks, and banks have been processing their requests," Beekley said. "Funds aren't flowing quite as freely as I think the people that designed the program had originated, just because of the complexity of giving that much money out.
"There are lenders that are waiting for greater guidance on that aspect of the program," he added. "And didn't want to advance funds until they understood how the back end of it was supposed to work."
The application period for the PPP loans began April 3, and banks at the national level initially reported widespread uncertainty about the terms of the loans and the details of the program itself, though eventually the program did get off the ground and banks did begin lending. Only businesses with fewer than 500 employees were eligible, and this includes sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals.
The two-year loans carry a 1 percent interest rate, and borrowers are eligible for as much as $10 million -- or up to 2.5 times monthly payroll costs, based on last year's payroll and not counting salaries above $100,000, whichever of those calculations is less, according to Security National Bank. No collateral is required for the loans, which are 100 percent backed by the SBA.
Businesses can use the loans to help cover payroll costs, mortgage interest and obligations acquired before Feb. 15, rent where the lease began before Feb. 15 and utilities if the service began before Feb. 15.
The loans can be forgiven if certain conditions are met -- if at least 75 percent of the loan is used to meet payroll expenses for the eight-week period after the loan is received, excluding employees making over $100,000. Forgiveness may not be available to those who lay off employees or fail to hire them back, or if wages are slashed by more than 25 percent.
Kelly A. Florke, president and CEO of Pioneer Bank, said in a phone interview that the bank had received over 100 applications, representing about $20 million worth of loans and perhaps more than 1,000 employees, during the program's first week. Some of the loans were smaller, on the order of $10,000 or so, while others were much larger, into seven figures.
"The response has been overwhelming," Florke said. "We began to accept applications right on the 3rd of April, and there was a tremendous amount of interest, really, leading up to the 3rd. And so there was a big backlog of applications right on the 3rd."
Florke said the bank had to perform due diligence as the program was being rolled out. "We've navigated our way through, we have a program that we put in place, and it's been hugely successful so far."
Few organizations have navigated through the virus outbreak unscathed.
"From conversations that we're having with businesses across the spectrum, small to large businesses, this pandemic has certainly negatively impacted almost everyone," Florke added.
Dr. Juan Muñoz, co-owner of Brightside Cafe & Deli and the proprietor of Inside-Out Family Chiropractic, applied for two PPP loans -- one for the cafe, and one for the chiropractic clinic. He was up into the night on April 3, the day the loan program was launched, working with his bankers to get the paperwork in order.
Muñoz was approved for the amount he applied for and received the loan money April 14.
Had it not been for the PPP money, Muñoz said Brightside, which employs six, probably would have failed, while Inside-Out, which employs five, would have likely bled money. To date he's managed to keep his employees, though two workers at the cafe left of their own accord.
"Every week we've seen probably about a five percent drop at the clinic," Muñoz added. "Without Paycheck Protection, the restaurant wouldn't survive, and the clinic would take years to recover."
Organizations that aren't well-known as employers have also felt the sting of the pandemic's economic disruption.
Camp High Hopes executive director Chris Liberto said the camp has applied for PPP as well as an economic injury disaster loan, which is also administered through the SBA. They submitted paperwork for the PPP loan the day after the program launched.
There's a chance that nonprofits like Camp High Hopes could have their balance sheets in disarray farther into the future than some of their counterparts in the for-profit sector.
"A lot of nonprofits right now, certainly feel that this could have a little longer-lasting impact on nonprofits, because of the fact that we rely so heavily on business donations, individual donations, and grants," he said.
The camp, which is open year-round, had to cancel much of their spring programming and camping sessions, though they are still hoping to proceed with summer programming -- no direct social-distancing guidelines have been issued for camps.
"We're very fortunate we have not had to furlough any employees, or let go of any employees, and this (is) 100 percent what we're going to do as long as we possibly can," Liberto said.
