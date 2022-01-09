Sioux City Journal names circulation director

SIOUX CITY -- Tommy Cooper, a southerner with decades of experience in newspaper circulation and in law enforcement, has been named the Journal's new circulation director.

His first day of work was Dec. 20. He replaced former circulation director Mike Mullinger, who retired after two years in the position.

Cooper, 51, is a native of Augusta, Georgia. He worked as a sheriff's deputy in Richmond County, Georgia for a time early in his career, and still keeps a photo of himself in uniform, circa 1995, in his wallet.

"I carry it around because some folks don't believe that, you know, I used to be young," he joked.

More than two decades ago, after an injury brought his time in law enforcement to an end, Cooper embarked on a career in newspaper circulation. He started off on the lowest rung and worked his way up.

"(Newspaper) carriers like to typically say that the people in charge (of circulation) don't know what they're doing, they don't know the grunt work, so to speak. Well, I do. I've done the grunt work for many, many years, so I can relate to everything they're talking about," he said.

He's worked at newspapers in his hometown and in Virginia, and most recently at the Opelika Auburn News in Alabama, which is also owned by the Journal's owner, Lee Enterprises. He learned about the Sioux City job opening internally and toured the place.

"Looking around, I liked what I saw. I like the area, and people seem to be approachable, friendly, outgoing," he said.

This is the furthest north he's ever lived.

Cooper's goal, he said, is to keep circulation-related troubles -- wet, torn, late or not-delivered papers -- to a minimum.

