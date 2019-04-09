SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative are partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete an update to the laborshed employment study for the tri-state region.
The analysis will study the potential labor force from which employers draw their workers, based on commuting patterns. The study also will help existing and potential new businesses better understand the labor force, as well as highlight labor characteristics, regardless of state borders and political boundaries.
“We have always found the laborshed study to be a very helpful tool," Chamber and TSI Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said. "The study results will be especially important in this tight labor market, giving employers a snapshot of the available workforce. We encourage area employers to respond to the request for information.”
Siouxland’s laborshed boundary is based on the place of residence of those working in the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). To ensure the success of the study, employers will be asked to provide aggregate counts of their employees by ZIP code, based on their residences. T
Once the laborshed area is determined, a confidential household telephone survey will be conducted in the region. Because the calls will originate in Cedar Rapids, the incoming number will have a 319 area code. It is also possible that individuals may receive a text message from an 888 number, alerting them to expect a call to take the survey. The survey will cover topics like: employment status, wages, benefits, education, and occupation. Survey results are then applied to demographic data to develop a total potential labor force, as well as estimates for various labor force characteristics. Survey takers will not be asked identifiable information such as name, Social Security number, or date of birth.
The study is expected to be completed in 15-16 weeks. The Chamber of Commerce and TSI will promote the need for cooperation and support throughout the process.