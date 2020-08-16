Sioux City native, BVU grad plays key role in Unilever sustainability efforts

“Prior to that, I was with the Iowa Telecommunications Association as a lobbyist, and, before that, I was with the Iowa House Republican Caucus,” she says, noting how she often worked closely with leadership such as then-Iowa House Rep. Russell Eddie, of Storm Lake, a 1960 BVU graduate.

Grant came to BVU for its acclaimed accounting program. During her first semester, however, she enrolled in a government class as part of the general education requirement. She discovered an enthusiasm for the subject matter and continued taking classes in that realm, eventually earning a double-major in accounting and public administration. For years now, she has leaned more heavily on her public administration skillset than those derived from her accounting background.

“It goes to show you that students shouldn’t get totally hung up on their major, at least not initially,” says Grant, who resides in Alexandria, Va., with husband, John Grant, and their daughter, Alexandra.

“I’d advise students to learn all they can, experience all that BVU has to offer. I joined the College Republicans because I thought it might be kind of interesting. I got involved and really enjoyed it. Coupling that experience with classes in political science ultimately helped deepen my career interest.”