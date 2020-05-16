Sioux City native helps push University of Iowa toward fair trade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A Sioux City native, now a student at the University of Iowa, spearheaded a successful fair-trade initiative at the university. A similar initiative might eventually make headway in Sioux City.

Zachary Rochester, a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in international studies and religious studies, became interested in fair trade a few years ago. This year, the university agreed to begin purchasing fair trade products at the behest of a group Rochester is involved with.

"We formed a student organization at Iowa, from there we wrote a resolution, and presented it to the university's student government," Rochester said. "They were in support of the resolution, and from there we actually worked with housing and dining, and different purchasing departments in the university to see what availability there was to switch over purchasing to fair-trade products."

The fair-trade resolution made its way to the University of Iowa's faculty senate, and to the desk of the president, who signed it in April. With that, the University of Iowa became the first "Fair Trade University" -- a designation from the organization Fair Trade Campaigns -- in the Big Ten network.