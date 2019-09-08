NORTH SIOUX CITY -- On Aug. 28, 1969, 19-year-old Cheryl Hathaway started a new job at the Pella Windows dealership in Sioux City. She answered the phone, typed invoices and prepared the payroll.
It was her first full-time job. She didn't plan on staying long.
"If somebody would have told me, 'Hey Cheryl, you're going to be there for 50 years,' I would've told them, they were crazy," she said.
Hathaway, now 69, celebrated her 50th anniversary at Pella Windows and Doors. She attributes her longevity to "great owners, and people to work with, and I believe in the product."
She's not done yet. Hathaway, today the warehouse and delivery manager at the North Sioux City-based business, said her goal is to keep working there for another 10 years.
Hathaway has, for some people, become something of a personification of the Pella brand in the Sioux City area -- she told a story of a winter night about four years ago, when she drove her vehicle into a ditch during a blizzard. A stranger who came to help recognized her.
"This suburban comes up, and he said, 'Do you need a ride somewhere?' and I said, 'Well, I think my neighbor's coming.' And he goes, 'I know you! You're the Pella lady!'" Hathaway said.
The Pella Corporation, a privately held window and door manufacturing company, traces its roots to 1925 in Pella, Iowa, where the company remains headquartered. In western Iowa, Pella operates manufacturing plants in Carroll and Sioux Center.
The Sioux City dealership was located on Dace Avenue when Hathaway was hired by then owner Bill Carney. The company's product mix has changed quite a bit in the five decades since she started.
In 1970, the company introduced wood windows with low-maintenance aluminum-clad exteriors, according to the company website.
In 2000, Pella entry doors were added, featuring a "Jamb-On-Sill design." Three years later, the company introduced its vinyl window and door line.
The Sioux City dealership moved in 1977 from Dace Avenue to a site along Business Highway 75, near Navarrete's restaurant.
About two years ago, Rick and Rich Herman, a father and son, and contractor and developer Bart Connelly purchased the local Pella dealership.
In 2018, Pella's office and warehouse space moved to the former Argentina building on the former Gateway campus in North Sioux City.
Gerald Keating, a Florida-based investor, acquired the entire Gateway complex for $5.75 million. The same day his deal closed on Jan. 10, 2018, Connelly purchased the Argentina, one of a series of black-and-white cow-spotted metal structures built in the 1990s.
Connelly redeveloped the 225,000-square-foot Argentina, carving out space for Pella Windows and Doors' showroom.
The showroom is bright and airy, and its windows and doors act as a sort of real-life display of Pella products. It boasts a two-story atrium and sliding, hideaway-type displays of Pella doors and windows. The entire showroom can be cleared out and rented for events.
Next door, visible through a wall of Pella windows, is the basketball court of United Sports Academy, a 56,000-square-foot multi-sports facility that Connelly also helped develop.
"We just finished this showroom about a month and a half, two months ago," Rich Herman noted. "It's a new design, they are bringing these Experience Centers out kind of nationally. I think we were about the 15th one to bring out the new design. Totally new concept, new design for the showroom."