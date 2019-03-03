SIOUX CITY -- The movie theater in downtown Sioux City has made the transition to luxury recliner seating, alcoholic beverages and nontraditional concessions.
Bill Barstow, president of Omaha-based Main Street Theatres, said four of the Promenade Cinema 14 auditoriums will have recliners in place for the release of the "Captain Marvel" film by March 8. Main Street Theatres owns the Promenade and seven other theaters in Nebraska and Iowa, including those in Le Mars, Orange City and Sheldon.
The theater's bar has been operating since last fall, offering "expanded adult beverages" including craft and draught beers and even a Jack-and-Coke Icee machine, Barstow said.
"We were one of the first ever to get one," he said of the alcoholic Icee machine. "And it's a pretty popular item."
The Promenade plans to expand its concessions offerings to include "pizzas and appetizers," which are already being rolled out.
"We'll be constantly working on that menu and adding new and better options," he said.
The $1 million worth of Promenade upgrades, including new paint and flooring in the lobby, furniture, menu boards, began last year. Barstow said the price tag will "be considerably more, probably, when we're all done."
"It's a big deal for a small family company to pull off," he said of the upgrades.
The second phase of the renovations, which will entail renovations on the theater's other auditoriums and point-of-sale ticket changes, will begin sometime down the road. Barstow said there is not yet "a hard date" for when the next renovations will begin.
"We just want to keep rolling with this," he said. "We're going to let the release schedule dictate how much interruption we (have). When the release schedule of good films really kicks in, we don't want to be in a construction mode, so we may delay it for a few months to get through the all-important summer season."
The Promenade, which opened in 2004, will begin implementing a reserved seating system, where patrons can pre-select the seat they want online, sometime this month.
Like the AMC Southern Hills 12, which recently completed similar updates, the Promenade's new, bigger seats leave somewhat less seating capacity in each auditorium. The industry-wide hope is that the greater comfort and amenities will draw more people.
"You normally reduce seat count by about 40 percent," Barstow said. "We have the luxury of having really large auditoriums, so we don't lose a crazy number of seats."
Competing with at-home streaming services like Netflix and Hulu has forced the first-run theater industry at large to up its game in the last several years, which is why big recliners and whiskey-infused frozen beverages are becoming the norm.
"That experience is really important to a lot of people," Barstow said.