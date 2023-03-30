SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents with a fondness for burgers, fries and frozen custard will have another option to consider before the year is up.

Thursday, the fast-food chain Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers confirmed it would be opening a location in the Sunnybrook area of Sioux City, near Fleet Farm, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023. Construction is slated to begin in the summertime. According to an assistant public relations manager, the company recently closed on the property.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 2 A number of food options shown for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The chain, which started in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas and has over 400 locations, is best known for its steakburgers and frozen custard but also has options such as: patty melts, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken tenders, onion rings, cheese curds and fries. Freddy's, named for Freddy Simon, also sells its branded "fry sauce" and "fry seasoning".

In Iowa, the company currently has stores in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Dubuque, Grimes, Iowa City and Waterloo.

As for Nebraska, Freddy's does business in Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, Papillion and Omaha.

It maintains two storefronts in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.