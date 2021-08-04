Sioux City Walmart is first to carry Pinnacle Nutrition products

SIOUX CITY -- A Walmart Supercenter in Sioux City is reportedly the first in the country to carry fitness supplements from a two-year-old California firm.

The northside Walmart at 3101 Floyd Blvd. this month began selling Pinnacle Nutrition Group-brand electrolyte drinks and carbohydrate gel products in its rebranded sporting goods department. The big-box chain is in the process of redesigning and revamping its stores nationwide to appeal to an online-oriented shopper, and fitness products sold well during the pandemic.

Chad Tempo, president of Pinnacle Nutrition Group, said this past week that the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company's products stand out from the crowd because they are designed with all ages in mind -- the kids can use the products as well as the parents.

"We wanted to bridge the gap between the parent, or the adult, and the kids. So we formulated everything for all ages, meaning, we want the same thing that dad's taking, little Johnny is OK to take," said Tempo, who co-founded Pinnacle with partners Joe Abbott and Ruben Cook.