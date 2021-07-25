Sioux City woman opens clothing boutique to women on the go

SIOUX CITY -- Always interested in fashion, Gabriel Druilhet was also always on the go.
Whether it was visiting high-fashion global hot spots like London, Paris and Dubai, or meeting with clothing vendors in Los Angeles or Dallas, she was usually one step ahead when it came to cutting-edge apparel.
So, it didn't surprise family or friends when Druilhet decided to open up her own clothing store.
Earlier this month, she and her younger sister Aerial Druilhet opened It's A Go Lifestyle Boutique at 324 W. 25th St.
With the motto, "a fashion boutique to fit your lifestyle," the store has fashions that will take a woman to work, to a health club, or to a night on the town and back again.
"This is the type of a store I always wanted to have," Druilhet said. "This is a one-stop shop for any woman, no matter her lifestyle."
Looking over It's A Go Lifestyle inventory, there is plenty of clothing for a day at the office, a day of leisure, a workout day and, of course, a date night.
"We have it all," Druilhet said.
Indeed, this 30-year-old wants it all.
When she is isn't at her boutique, Druilhet is also a social worker at the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.
Having already earned bachelor's and master's degrees in social work, she hopes to earn her Doctorate in Social Work in the next few years.
But before that, Druilhet wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur.
"Once I hit upon an idea, I act on it," she said. "I came up with the concept for It's A Go Lifestyle, two years ago. I really refined it in the past year and was ready to open up shop just recently."
Druilhet credited her family for giving her both confidence and a sense of fashion.
"We like to look good," she said with a smile.
Plus Druilhet wanted her clientele to look just as good.
"I thought my customer base would be millennials but, so far, my clients have been a bit older," she noted. "That's OK because you develop your own unique style as you mature."
While Druilhet's personal fashion sense may be more runway-friendly, she realized her customers prefer more conservative apparel.
"That is a mistake many first-time business owners make," she said. "They inventory their store with items that they think would look cute on them."
"Bottom line, this isn't a boutique for my lifestyle," Druilhet added. "Instead, it a boutique that reflects everybody's lifestyle."
And she acknowledged this is just the first step.
"I'd love to see It's A Go Lifestyle Boutique to grow into something bigger," Druilhet said. "I'd love to offer more sizes and more types of clothing."
In fact, she wouldn't mind combining her passion for social work with her passion for fashion.
"I can envision a community center where a person could purchase clothing that transition from school to the workforce," Druilhet said. "Clothing can make a statement on where you want to take your life next."
Certainly, this has always been the case for Druilhet.
"If you believe in yourself, anything is possible," she said. "You have to be willing to work hard, listen to others and take a chance."
"If you want to succeed, you need to always be on the go," Druilhet added.