Sioux City woman opens clothing boutique to women on the go

Having already earned bachelor's and master's degrees in social work, she hopes to earn her Doctorate in Social Work in the next few years.

But before that, Druilhet wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur.

"Once I hit upon an idea, I act on it," she said. "I came up with the concept for It's A Go Lifestyle, two years ago. I really refined it in the past year and was ready to open up shop just recently."

Druilhet credited her family for giving her both confidence and a sense of fashion.

"We like to look good," she said with a smile.

Plus Druilhet wanted her clientele to look just as good.

"I thought my customer base would be millennials but, so far, my clients have been a bit older," she noted. "That's OK because you develop your own unique style as you mature."

While Druilhet's personal fashion sense may be more runway-friendly, she realized her customers prefer more conservative apparel.

"That is a mistake many first-time business owners make," she said. "They inventory their store with items that they think would look cute on them."