Sioux City's FiberComm to be purchased by Cedar Rapids-based ImOn Communications

SIOUX CITY — After more than 23 years in business, Sioux City internet service provider FiberComm is being bought out.

Thursday morning, the Cedar Rapids-based ImOm Communications announced it entered into an agreement to acquire FiberComm (pending regulatory approvals). ImOn, which currently covers Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Dubuque, Hiawatha, Iowa City and Marion, has been in business since 2007 and touts a 2,000 mile-plus network reaching more than 77,000 households and businesses.

In 2022, ImOn completed what it called its "largest and most aggressive project" to date in Eastern Iowa. Acquiring FiberComm would be its first foray into Northwest Iowa.

"The FiberComm team is excited by the opportunity ImOn brings to Sioux City," FiberComm CEO Al Aymar said. "Both residents and businesses in our community will benefit greatly from the fast, reliable fiber-to-the-premise broadband services and superior level of customer care."

FiberComm data center Fibercomm's data center is shown Feb. 17. The company revitalized a historic downtown Sioux City building to create the new data center, which…

Patrice Carroll, the CEO of ImOn, sees the acquisition of FiberComm as a way into a new market.

"We look forward to working with FiberComm’s excellent team to build ImOn’s service footprint in the Western part of Iowa and provide fiber broadband services to both residents and businesses in the Sioux City area," Carroll said.

Per ImOn, the deal is expected to close in 2023.

In 2019, FiberComm turned a century-old, vacant downtown Sioux City building at 713 Nebraska St. into a data center. When the company formally announced completion of the project, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said "In a disruptive 21st-century economy, expanding fiber optics and broadband are as essential to accelerating growth as maintaining our roads and bridges."