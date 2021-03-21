Sioux City's Gunderson's to acquire Minneapolis jeweler

SIOUX CITY -- Gunderson's Jewelers, a Sioux City firm that specializes in high-end timepieces and other luxury goods, is acquiring Minneapolis-based JB Hudson Jewelers.
The sale is expected to close by March 31, according to a news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Gunderson's dates back to 1945, when George Gunderson, a watchmaker, founded the store in Sioux City after returning from service in World War II.
There are four Gunderson's locations, in Sioux City, Omaha, Sioux Falls and Fargo, and the JB Hudson purchase brings Gunderson's into the Minnesota market. Gunderson's sells fine watches, like Rolex and Omega, in addition to a large jewelry and gemstone selection. The retailer is now operated by a third generation of the family. CEO and owner Brian Gunderson is George Gunderson's grandson.
JB Hudson traces its history to 1885, when its namesake, Josiah Bell Hudson, established himself in downtown Minneapolis, according to the company's website. JB Hudson was owned by Pohald Companies prior to the sale. They maintain a store near the heart of Minneapolis's downtown, at the corner of Ninth Street and Nicollet Mall.
Similarly to Gunderson's, JB Hudson sells upscale watches, like Cartier and Oris, in addition to high-end jewelry.
In a recent article on the sale, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the downtown shopping area where JB Hudson is located has suffered from a prolonged decline in foot traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the uprising last year following the death of George Floyd. Brian Gunderson told the Star Tribune he has no immediate plans to move the store, but he didn't rule it out either.
“What drew us to JB Hudson was its reputation for outstanding customer service. Founded in 1885, JB Hudson has been serving customers with a selection of fine jewelry and timepieces, while offering the repair of treasured pieces. We have admired JB Hudson for years and are very excited about the opportunity to bring Gunderson’s to the Twin Cities,” Brian Gunderson said in a statement.