Sioux City's Gunderson's to acquire Minneapolis jeweler

SIOUX CITY -- Gunderson's Jewelers, a Sioux City firm that specializes in high-end timepieces and other luxury goods, is acquiring Minneapolis-based JB Hudson Jewelers.

The sale is expected to close by March 31, according to a news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gunderson's dates back to 1945, when George Gunderson, a watchmaker, founded the store in Sioux City after returning from service in World War II.

There are four Gunderson's locations, in Sioux City, Omaha, Sioux Falls and Fargo, and the JB Hudson purchase brings Gunderson's into the Minnesota market. Gunderson's sells fine watches, like Rolex and Omega, in addition to a large jewelry and gemstone selection. The retailer is now operated by a third generation of the family. CEO and owner Brian Gunderson is George Gunderson's grandson.

JB Hudson traces its history to 1885, when its namesake, Josiah Bell Hudson, established himself in downtown Minneapolis, according to the company's website. JB Hudson was owned by Pohald Companies prior to the sale. They maintain a store near the heart of Minneapolis's downtown, at the corner of Ninth Street and Nicollet Mall.