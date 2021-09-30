Siouxland Chamber honors retiring Morningside President John Reynders with Deming award

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce presented its annual W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award Monday night to John Reynders, the longest serving president in Morningside University's history.

Reynders, who will retire on June 30 after 22 years leading Morningside, was recognized for his "exceptional vision, outstanding leadership, and the positive impact" he has had at the private Sioux City four-year college, as well as broader tri-state region.

Returning to the Sioux City Convention Center for the first time in three years, the Chamber’s signature fundraising event drew about 1,000 attendees, who gave Reynders a rousing reception as he took the stage to receive the organization's most prestigious award.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life serving as president of Morningside these last 22 years," Reynders said after receiving the large crystal plaque. "Siouxland embraced me as one of their own when I arrived two decades ago. Today, this place is home and the people in it are family to my wife Robin and me.

"Success at Morningside is success for Siouxland, and I feel incredibly proud and fortunate for all that has been achieved working alongside a truly wonderful community during my tenure."

Reynders, who was named Morningside’s 12th president in 1999, delayed his planned retirement by one year to ensure steady leadership and continuity through the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Morningside board of director John Gleeson, president of Klinger Companies, described Reynders as "truly one of the most transformational, inspirational, and bold leaders I’ve ever known and whether that’s in education, the business community, or government.

"He is a truly remarkable leader," Gleeson said. "What he’s done here at the college, and the impact it has on our greater community, has been remarkable and that’s because of his bold leadership.”

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, Chris McGowan, added, “John Reynders designed, developed, and delivered the strategy that rebuilt Morningside University from the ground up, and his profoundly positive influence will be felt, both on the campus and throughout the community, for decades to come.”

During his more than two decades at the helm, Reynders led the two largest fundraising efforts in Morningside history, totaling more than $125 million. The rate of alumni giving generally exceeded 20 percent, placing Morningside among the beast in the nation. And enrollment grew to a peak of 2,902 full or part-time students in 2016.

Another hallmark of Reynders' early tenure was also the decision to transition Morningside's athletic teams from NCAA Division II to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA. Morningside has since won four national championships in women's basketball, two national championships in football and numerous national titles for individual events in track, swimming and wrestling.

The Chamber's Deming award, first presented in 1991, is named for W. Edwards Deming, a Sioux City native and world-renowned statistician, philosopher and educator. Deming's theories improved U.S. manufacturing during World War II, and later helped Japanese industry recover from the war and bolster their production.

