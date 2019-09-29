{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has returned to its headquarters after being displaced more than a year during an extensive renovation project. 

In July 2018, Chamber employees moved to the Pioneer Bank Building, 701 Pierce St., as renovations began at their squat, brick office building. In late August of this year, the staff began moving back into a building that, with its chic glass and aluminum exterior, was barely recognizable. 

Prior to the renovations, Chamber President Chris McGowan said, the building wasn't representing the area as it should have. 

"It was dated. When we host a company that's looking at coming to our community, we wanted offices that reflected a contemporary, progressive feel," McGowan said.

PHOTOS: 2019 Siouxland Chamber annual meeting

+9 
+9 
Siouxland Chamber speaker Giuliani
+9 
+9 
Siouxland Chamber speaker Giuliani
+9 
+9 
Siouxland Chamber speaker Giuliani
+9 
+9 
Siouxland Chamber speaker Giuliani
+9 
+9 
Siouxland Chamber speaker Giuliani

There had been talks of scrapping the 50-year-old office building altogether to build something entirely new, McGowan said, but in the end they decided to keep the old structure. It was found to be quite sound structurally, and it already has a basement, which modern commercial buildings often lack.

In the end, the Chamber decided to overhaul the aging space rather than demolish it. 

Former Chamber chair Lance Morgan, a major proponent of updating the building, frequently opted to host prospective businesses off-site, McGowan said, rather than bringing them to the Chamber's offices.

"We had what Lance Morgan always referred to as the 'Brady Bunch basement look,'" said Barbara Sloniker, the Chamber's executive vice president. Sloniker worked with the architects on the interior design and layout. 

PLaN Architecture, in conjunction with general contractor Brown Wegher Construction, did a top-to-bottom renovation, tearing out everything down to the structure's concrete bones. The building now boasts chic glass-enveloped private offices, glass-walled conference rooms, fresh carpet, modern furniture, and ceilings with exposed HVAC and structural elements. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Glass seems to have replaced brick as the key design element in the building -- much of the structure is enveloped in glass, with trendy aluminum slats. And all that glass provides an abundance of natural light. 

"That's the thing I think you notice right when you walk in, how light it feels, it feels open and alive. You feel a real positive vibe I think when you walk in," Sloniker said.

[No. 3 story of 2018: Downtown projects move forward.]

The back side of the building, facing the Tyson Events Center, retains the original exterior, and bits of the old exterior are visible through the building's glass envelope on the other sides. 

The parking lot was redone in such a way that semi trucks can access the Tyson Events Center without issue, and an elevator was added to make the basement and the main floor more accessible to visitors with mobility issues. 

Photos: Old Photos of the Tyson Events Center

+15 
+15 
Steel work
+15 
+15 
Herzog crane
+15 
+15 
IBP Events Center rink cement
+15 
+15 
IBP Events Center rink cement
+15 
+15 
IBP Events Center Rink cement

McGowan declined to say how much the renovations cost, but stressed that Chamber officials aimed to be as fiscally responsible as possible. 

The Chamber plans to use the building's longtime address -- 101 Pierce St. -- in their marketing. The building itself advertises this with an oversize "101" on the exterior facing Pierce Street traffic. 

"That'll become the central brand of the organization," McGowan said. "It's kind of like when you think about 'Chemistry 101,' 'Economics 101,' we want to make sure that we provide the foundation for the business community." 

With their new 101-centric marketing strategy in mind, the Chamber set its grand reopening event for 1:01 p.m. on Oct. 1. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments