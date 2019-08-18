{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Tickets are still available for the 2019 Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Meeting, to be held at the Orpheum Theatre the evening of Sept. 17 featuring keynote speaker Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. 

The 34th annual Chamber Meeting will be the first in recent memory not to feature a dinner -- the Sioux City Convention Center, the event's longtime home, will be under renovation during the meeting. 

Barbara Sloniker, the Chamber's executive vice president, said the Chamber is encouraging attendees to dine at one of Sioux City's Chamber-affiliated restaurants since there will be no dinner at this year's meeting, which typically draws more than 1,200. Sponsor/VIP ticket-holders will be treated to a reception at the Orpheum. 

"The hope is, by around 8:30, people will be able to be done for the evening. Since there is not a dinner, we are encouraging all of our attendees to patronize one of our Chamber restaurants in Siouxland," Sloniker said. "They're all over Siouxland." 

Sloniker could not comment on future plans for the annual meeting, or whether dinner will be served again in future years. 

The Orpheum, being a venue with more seating capacity, can hold more Chamber guests than the Convention Center, Sloniker said. 

"This is a larger venue, typically we could only sell maybe 1,500 to 1,700 tickets, obviously we can go higher than that because the Orpheum seats 2,500," she said. 

Giuliani, long known as "America's Mayor," was the mayor of New York City during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008. More recently, he's served as a political adviser and personal attorney for President Donald Trump. 

He's not the first prominent Republican to speak at the Chamber's meeting. Karl Rove, the deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to President George W. Bush, spoke in 2015, and conservative commentator Ben Stein spoke in 2013. 

Sloniker said Giuliani's career -- particularly his actions in the aftermath of Sept. 11 -- exemplifies "principled leadership in the face of change and crisis." 

"We do typically like someone with name recognition, but we want it to have some tie, and again a message that's relevant," she said. 

"We think it appeals to young audiences, you know, high school and college age, thinking about leadership. I just think it's a good message for everyone to hear." 

