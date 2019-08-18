The 34th annual Chamber Meeting will be the first in recent memory not to feature a dinner -- the Sioux City Convention Center, the event's longtime home, will be under renovation during the meeting.
Barbara Sloniker, the Chamber's executive vice president, said the Chamber is encouraging attendees to dine at one of Sioux City's Chamber-affiliated restaurants since there will be no dinner at this year's meeting, which typically draws more than 1,200. Sponsor/VIP ticket-holders will be treated to a reception at the Orpheum.
"The hope is, by around 8:30, people will be able to be done for the evening. Since there is not a dinner, we are encouraging all of our attendees to patronize one of our Chamber restaurants in Siouxland," Sloniker said. "They're all over Siouxland."
Sloniker could not comment on future plans for the annual meeting, or whether dinner will be served again in future years.
The Orpheum, being a venue with more seating capacity, can hold more Chamber guests than the Convention Center, Sloniker said.
"This is a larger venue, typically we could only sell maybe 1,500 to 1,700 tickets, obviously we can go higher than that because the Orpheum seats 2,500," she said.
Giuliani, long known as "America's Mayor," was the mayor of New York City during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008. More recently, he's served as a political adviser and personal attorney for President Donald Trump.
Ironworkers Allen Steibach, left (local 808) detail foreman for finish work on steel at the Tyson/IBP Arena and Paul Burns, right, (Sioux City local 184) talk about some items in preparing another steel tressel as construction continues Thursday afternoon, Jan 2, 2002.
National Rigging and Erectors crane operator Keith Herzog greases a pulley at the top of the jib at the Tyson-IBP Events Center construction site in Sioux City on Thursday, Jan 9, 2003, after high winds forced him to stop work.
He's not the first prominent Republican to speak at the Chamber's meeting. Karl Rove, the deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to President George W. Bush, spoke in 2015, and conservative commentator Ben Stein spoke in 2013.
Sloniker said Giuliani's career -- particularly his actions in the aftermath of Sept. 11 -- exemplifies "principled leadership in the face of change and crisis."
"We do typically like someone with name recognition, but we want it to have some tie, and again a message that's relevant," she said.
"We think it appeals to young audiences, you know, high school and college age, thinking about leadership. I just think it's a good message for everyone to hear."
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy