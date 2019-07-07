If you go

What: Siouxland Chamber of Commerce trip to China

When: Nov. 11 through 19

Leaving from: Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Cost: $2,499, which includes everything except travel costs to and from Chicago, visa application fee and a $39 gratuity

Open to: Both Chamber members and non-members

For additional information, contact Katy Karrer at 712-255-7903 or by e-mail at kkarrer@siouxlandchamber.com, or go to the Siouxland Chamber website, siouxlandchamber.com