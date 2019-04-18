SIOUX CITY - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is offering local residents a chance to experience the rich culture and business climate of China.
The Chamber said Thursday it is partnering with Citslinc International, Inc. to offer a trip to China from Nov. 11-19. The delegation will make stops in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou.
The fully-escorted trip, open to Chamber members and non-members, will help introduce Siouxlanders to China's people, history, culture, commerce and daily life. The itinerary is packed with sights and activities. The group will visit the Great Wall, Tiananmen Square, the Temple of Heaven, The Forbidden City, Ming Tombs and the Bund. There also will be an opportunity to participate in a Chinese/American business networking conference.
The trip includes airfare from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, hotel accommodations at four- and five-star hotels, three full meals each day, tours and activities, and professional drivers and tour operators. The cost is $2,499 per person and includes everything except travel costs to and from Chicago, visa application fee and a $39 gratuity.
To learn more the trip, attend a meeting with Leo Liu, President of Citslinc on April 24. It will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Western Iowa Tech Community College, Room L416/417. Park in Lot 3 and use Entrance 11.
For more information, contact the Chamber's Katy Karrer at 712-255-7903 or e-mail at kkarrer@siouxlandchamber.com or go to the Chamber website: siouxlandchamber.com