SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Construction Alliance Association will announce the winners for its "Excellence in Construction" awards Thursday during the third-annual ceremony at 3900 Stadium Dr.

The Siouxland Construction Alliance is awarding three projects at the event: Iowa DOT District 3 Office, Schuster Company Headquarters and UnityPoint Health Daycare. According to a release, photos of the project, through construction, will be on display at the ceremony.

Awards were decided based on five criteria: SCA members, safety, difficult, uniqueness and design and photo submission. Projects also had to be within 90 miles of the Siouxland Construction Alliance Association office.

The Iowa DOT District 3 Office was selected for "Projects Above $5 million." Schuster Company Headquarters got the pick for work between $1.5 million and $5 million. The UnityPoint Health project was chosen for "Under $1.5 million."

"We want to recognize the construction industry and show how these projects come together where everyone has to be accountable for quality work, you can see they take pride in their craft," the Alliance said. "These unique projects require collaboration and good communication, and top-level work at every stage of the project."