Siouxland Expo Center will have a new name announced on Friday

SIOUX CITY — Before the week is up, the Siouxland Expo Center will have a new name.

According to a press release from OVG360, which oversees management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, the announcement will happen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Expo Center with a ribbon cutting event to follow. 

The 100,000-square foot multipurpose facility, which opened in Sept. 2020, houses the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and has hosted events such as the "Siouxland Home Show", "Jurassic Quest" and "Urban Scramble."

