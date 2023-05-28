Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LE MARS, Iowa -- Laurie Taylor wants to get fresh, locally grown flowers into the coolers of local flower shops and into the bouquets of area weddings and funerals.

Siouxland Floral Collective, a flower co-operative she's hoping to get off the ground this growing season, will be her instrument to achieve that end.

The collective will be mutually beneficial to all parties, Taylor said, connecting local flower-sellers with local flower-growers and offering a wider, more resilient and flexible wholesale supply of locally grown flowers for the market than would exist in its absence.

"Siouxland Floral Collective is going to be an organization that will benefit florists and event designers," Taylor said. "By pooling the local flower supply from local flower farmers."

Taylor, a master gardener who operates the Living Treasures Flower Farm about six miles north of Le Mars with partner Ray Zenk, said she came up with the idea about a year ago. Before Taylor began her flower farm in 2019, she spent more than 20 years working in flower shops in Sioux City.

"After working at different flower shops, I'm like, 'Wow, wouldn't it be neat to be able to get these flowers locally?'" she said.

Most cut flowers sold in the United States are imported from abroad -- Colombia is a major exporter -- but that state of affairs, Taylor said, is not necessarily the way things have to be. In the first half of the 20th century, cut flowers were normally grown domestically, and it was common for flower shops to grow their own flowers in greenhouses, as Taylor pointed out. Shipping in that era was comparatively primitive and sending flowers thousands of miles would have been highly impractical.

Flowers are fairly labor-intensive to grow, so purchasing them from countries with a low labor cost, and which have a climate conducive to successful floriculture, was a natural move for flower wholesalers in a global era. But that system isn't without its drawbacks.

In conversations with local florists and event-designers, Taylor said she was "kind of surprised, as I interviewed more and more potential clients, about the current state of the floral industry, and the customer service that the existing wholesalers are providing -- it's nothing like when I worked in flower shops."

"A lot of times, the florists feel like they're getting old product from the wholesalers," she said. "And part of that is probably due to, over 80 percent of all flowers sold in the United States are imported from other countries. So, they are old before they get to the wholesaler, and then they sit in their coolers before the florists and event-designers purchase them. So they can be up to two weeks old before they're even purchased to go to the flower shop."

Older cut flowers contribute to waste and inventory shrinkage -- in the form of wilted flowers that can't be sold -- which hurts florists' bottom lines, Taylor said. Locally grown flowers are "a lot fresher product," where wasted, desiccated old flowers aren't as much an issue.

And there's an inherent value-add of the flowers being locally grown.

"I think the demand for local products, and peoples' desire to support their local communities and locally owned small businesses, has increased a lot," Taylor said.

In the absence of a co-operative organization, Taylor said, florists who want local flowers have to go through the hassle of contacting local flower growers individually to track down inventory and arrange transport.

"The Siouxland Floral Collective will streamline that process, where florists and event-designers and people that are doing big events, like wedding planners, event planners, will have one point of contact, and then the availability list will be available for them to choose the quantities of products they need," she said.

The collective was one of five finalists this month at the Siouxland Growth Organization's Innovation Market, a competition for start-up businesses and business ideas. A winner will be chosen next month, said Sydney McManamy-Hermann, president of the organization.

Taylor's flower farm grows everything from tulips and daffodils to zinnias, sunflowers, peonies and many others on about two acres; most of the crop is destined for the cut-flower market, though they also sell some of the crop as dried flowers. Much of the work is done the old-fashioned way.

"We plant everything by hand. And most flower farmers do," Taylor said. The harvesting is also done by hand. "It's a lot of manual labor."

There are a surprising number of local flower farmers, Taylor said -- she knows of five or six that began operating in Siouxland. Most are small, often growing flowers on a single acre or thereabouts.

Flower farming, Taylor said, became more popular during the pandemic.

"There's been a lot of flower farmers that have popped up in the last couple years," she said.

"There's quite a few of us out there," she added.