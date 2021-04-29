Siouxland schools react to Biden's free community college plan

Manoj Patil, president of the Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago, Nebraska, said Biden's free-tuition proposal has left him feeling a bit uneasy. One of Little Priest's main selling points is its inexpensive tuition -- calibrated to allow lower-income students on the Winnebago Reservation a chance at higher education.

If that advantage were pulled out from under them, Patil said he doesn't know what would become of the college. He said he'd support the plan if the Biden administration would guarantee to channel some funding to schools like his should they be endangered by declining enrollment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our students will be more leaning towards going to (other) schools if the colleges are free," Patil said.

"As a college president, I think it's going to impact our bottom line," he added.

Indeed, Biden has proposed giving large sums to HBCUs -- historically Black colleges and universities -- and TCUs as a part of his initiative.

Michael Oltrogge, president of the Nebraska Indian Community College, said Thursday that he wasn't entirely sure what impact free two-year tuition would have at NICC. Like Little Priest, NICC students generally don't graduate with much debt as it is. Next year, he's hoping to make the college essentially tuition-free, using COVID relief funds.