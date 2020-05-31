Small Northeast Nebraska newspaper saved

“If you lose your school or you lose your newspaper, you start losing ground as a community.”

Amazingly, when the Pitzers called to offer their help, the former owners asked them to take over the Register — at no charge.

Hadcock, who had worked for the paper since her freshman year in high school, said it was more important to keep the stories coming than to squeeze out a few dollars for a business that was making only $3,000 to $5,000 a year before the virus hit.

“I grew up here. So we’re into telling our town’s story. I didn’t want to see that die,” said Hadcock, who has three teenage kids and works another job as an ombudsman for a Navy support center in Omaha.

All across the nation, newspapers are struggling with falling ad revenue as businesses shut down or scale back because of the pandemic.

In a small farm town like Stanton, population 1,511, ads purchased by the mom-and-pop businesses along main street are the revenue mainstays, as are ads related to the local school, which closed down, and county fairs and town festivals, which are on hold.