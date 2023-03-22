It's been a busy winter at Cosmic Eye Brewing, and it's going to be an even busier spring.

The Lincoln brewery has done a number of specialty and collaboration beers since it opened in the fall of 2018 at 68th and P streets, and it's now doing even more.

"We've just got so much stuff going on," said Sam Riggins, who co-owns Cosmic Eye with his wife, Michelle.

It started in January with the release of Toasty Cold Blaze, a porter-style ale with coffee that Cosmic Eye brewed for radio station 104.1 The Blaze.

That was followed in February by the release of Tattoo Magic, a special lager brewed to commemorate Iron Brush Tattoo's 21st anniversary.

Another collaboration release will come in April, when Cosmic Eye plans to release an IPA called Eye of the Barber to honor Straight Edge barber shop.

Riggins said that a lot of the brewery's collaborations have been with businesses owned by friends of his and his wife.

"A lot of the stuff has been through people we know celebrating milestones," he said.

Cosmic Eye also is doing an artist series in collaboration with tattoo artists around the city. Every other month, the brewery is releasing a new double IPA with a can label designed by a different tattoo artist.

Riggins said Cosmic Eye has done the special double IPA releases before, but they always have only been available on tap at the brewery. This time around, the beers are being canned and distributed in Lincoln and Omaha, helping get wider exposure for both the beer and the artist designs.

He said it's "really cool" to be able to collaborate with people he respects and looks up to.

"It's just really a sense of pride for us that those people want to work with us," Riggins said.

One of those people is Erik Anderson, who works at Red Quill Tattoo in Lincoln.

Anderson created the first label for the artist series and the Rigginses tapped him to redesign labels for a number of other beers as part of a rebrand.

"It's good to step away from tattooing for a bit and just exercise another part of my brain," Anderson said.

He said he's done close to a dozen new labels so far, including longtime customer favorites such as Gaze of the Basilisk and the brewery's Frooted series.

Anderson said he plans to continue creating new labels as long as there's a need for them.

"They're just going to have to keep making more beers," he said.

That doesn't appear to be a problem, at least in the near future

Another set of labels Anderson is working on is for a series of every-other-month beers that Riggins is calling the "Spectrum of Visible Light," which focuses on lighter beers.

He said the brewery has always given serious attention to brewing lighter beers, but the marketing focus has been more on their low-calorie aspect, rather than the taste.

With the special series, the beers will have the same base ingredients, including 20% rice, but each will have a different type of hops. The hops will not only give each beer a different flavor, it also will produce a different color, hence the "Spectrum of Visible Light" moniker.

The effort is a nod to the fact that "light beer doesn't have to be boring," Riggins said.

One other special collaboration Cosmic Eye is doing will happen outside of Lincoln.

The brewery has been selected for the third time to participate in Decibel Magazine's Metal & Beer Fest, which is April 14-15 in Philadelphia.

The magazine bills the festival as the "world’s loudest, heaviest, two-day craft beer institution."

Riggins said each brewer invited is paired with one of the bands, and Cosmic Eye will be working with Phobophilic, a band out of Fargo, North Dakota.

"It's a really great opportunity to showcase your beer in front of some of the best metal and beer fans in the world," he said.

9 Lincoln breweries to try Backswing Brewing Co. White Elm Brewing Co. Code Brewing Boiler Brewing Co. Blue Blood Brewing Co. Zipline brews Empyrean Brewing Co. Green Flash Cosmic Eye Brewing 5168 Corn Coast Brewing