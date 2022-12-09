South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce names its new leader

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Friday morning, the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism's long search for a new leader finally came to an end.

At its regularly scheduled coffee hour, the organization announced that Aron Wehr, a communications and PR manager with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, would be succeeding Interim South Sioux City Chamber President Kristi Quinn.

According to the South Sioux City Chamber, Wehr coordinated the communications for all of the Omaha Chamber's departments and also helped with work on major economic development projects.

"I am more than excited to hit the ground running in South Sioux. Chambers hold such a special place in the community and I look forward to continuing the Chamber's track record of being an active partner in seeing this city move forward," Wehr said.

Per the South Sioux City Chamber, Wehr also did communications work in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. Most recently, he served as the comms director for Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Gering, Nebraska.

"We are more than excited to welcome Aron Wehr to the South Sioux City Chamber," said Julie Maas, chair of the South Sioux City Chamber Board of Directors. "The Chamber family knows that Aron will help lead the organization as we pursue our priorities in South Sioux and the surrounding area, strengthening membership and partnership, and continue to develop our tourism among many other critical issues."