South Sioux City Marriott boasts new amenities, chic design

The hotel interior is about as chic and stylish as they come; everything from the carpet to the light fixtures to the furniture and the decor are bright, new and fashionable. A large amount of retired, but still usable, furniture from the hotel was given to charities during the remodel.

Between the conversion to a Delta by Marriott and the later conversion to a Marriott, there isn't a single element of the old Marina Inn that remains. Most everything at the hotel has been upgraded -- the guest internet is more powerful, the bedsheets boast higher thread counts and even the complimentary soaps and shampoos are higher-grade.

"There is probably, literally, from one end of the property to the other, not an area that hasn't been totally renovated in the past three years," Gleeson said.

Certain, elite guests -- those who stay at Marriott frequently -- get access to the new, exclusive M-Club, which offers breakfasts during the week, snacks throughout the day, lounge space and other amenities.

Gleeson's father, Robert, came into possession of the hotel in August 1972 after the original owners went bankrupt a few years after it opened.