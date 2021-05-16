Startup medical sterilization equipment firm building $20M complex in North Sioux City

"We basically use, almost kind of a giant version of (the electron gun), to create really high-energy electrons," Patton said. "We scan product with them, and those electrons, as they impact the product, they create little amounts of radiation in the product itself, and that radiation is what causes the product to be sterile."

The massive concrete shielding leaves "an absolutely zero chance that there's going to be any stray radiation" outside the walls of the building, Patton said. Overall, he said the process is very environmentally friendly and safe.

NextBeam chose North Sioux City for its new home partially because of an adjacent "anchor customer" -- WYTEC (also known as Innovive, depending on the source), which makes cages for laboratory animals. Sanitizing cages from WYTEC will be "a large part" of NextBeam's capacity, Patton said.

Patton also cited the "really favorable" business climate in South Dakota and North Sioux City.

There's also a grander vision at work. Patton said that roughly a decade ago, another company built a somewhat similar sterilization facility outside Fort Wayne, Indiana. In the years that followed, several new businesses settled in the same area. Medical-device manufacturers like to have their sterilization partners close by, he said.