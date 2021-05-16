Startup medical sterilization equipment firm building $20M complex in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A medical-tech startup aims to have its headquarters and first production site up and running in North Sioux City by the end of this year.
And, if all goes well, the owner of NextBeam says more tech companies will flock to North Sioux just to be in their vicinity.
NextBeam,, a medical equipment-sterilization business, is building a $20 million facility on the former Gateway campus, next to the Peru and Mexico buildings. NextBeam also will occupy some space in both Peru and Mexico, which was among the one-time black-and-white cow-spotted metal structures the computer maker built in the 1990s.
NextBeam is headed by tech veteran Andrew Patton, who served as a Google executive, an aerospace engineer with Boeing and a tech-investment banker in Silicon Valley before founding NextBeam last year.
The company was approved for $3 million in REDI (Revolving Economic and Development Initiative) loans by the South Dakota Board of Economic Development last year. Patton said the company will have 15 employees by the fourth quarter, later growing to more than 30.
Manufacturers send NextBeam newly manufactured medical items -- everything from test tubes to implantable devices -- that need to be thoroughly sterilized before they can be used for the first time.
The sterilization is accomplished using electron-beam irradiation, also known as "e-beam" sterilization, in which products are bombarded by electrons (subatomic particles with a negative charge).
The process kills bacteria, viruses, fungi or any other undesirables that may be lurking on an object, even a newly manufactured and seemingly clean one. Free of germs and ready to use, the item is shipped back and distributed to hospitals, doctors' offices or whatever setting the product will be used in.
Electron-beam irradiation has been used for years to sterilize medical products. Other methods include the use of ethylene oxide gas, steam sanitization, heat sterilization, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide gas, vaporized peracetic acid and nitrogen dioxide, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Patton maintains that "e-beam" is among the best sanitization methods.
For layman's purposes, Patton compared e-beam sanitization to the old cathode-ray tube television sets that were in use for decades prior to the adoption of plasma-screen and LCD TVs. In these older television sets, an "electron gun" shot electrons onto the screen from behind.
Both the old "picture tube" TV sets and e-beam sterilization generate radiation -- the difference being that the old TVs emitted only miniscule levels of radiation, while electron-beam irradiation produces highly controlled, intentional radiation on a much larger scale. (Old TV sets used leaded glass to shield the viewer from radiation; NextBeam is using a lot of concrete for its shielding.)
"We basically use, almost kind of a giant version of (the electron gun), to create really high-energy electrons," Patton said. "We scan product with them, and those electrons, as they impact the product, they create little amounts of radiation in the product itself, and that radiation is what causes the product to be sterile."
The massive concrete shielding leaves "an absolutely zero chance that there's going to be any stray radiation" outside the walls of the building, Patton said. Overall, he said the process is very environmentally friendly and safe.
NextBeam chose North Sioux City for its new home partially because of an adjacent "anchor customer" -- WYTEC (also known as Innovive, depending on the source), which makes cages for laboratory animals. Sanitizing cages from WYTEC will be "a large part" of NextBeam's capacity, Patton said.
Patton also cited the "really favorable" business climate in South Dakota and North Sioux City.
There's also a grander vision at work. Patton said that roughly a decade ago, another company built a somewhat similar sterilization facility outside Fort Wayne, Indiana. In the years that followed, several new businesses settled in the same area. Medical-device manufacturers like to have their sterilization partners close by, he said.
"We think we can do something similar in North Sioux City," he said. "We think we have a good shot of attracting new businesses to the Siouxland area -- specifically medical device and biotech businesses. And we're pretty excited about that, we think it's a real growth opportunity in a new industry for the area."
Patton said NextBeam had its genesis during conversations he had some years ago with medical-product industry players who couldn't find the right partner for sterilization services. Some of them later became NextBeam investors. Subsequent conversations with others in the industry revealed it to be a widespread headache, he said.
"It was hard to get capacity to sterilize things, you had to ship your product all over creation to do it, and the pricing was high and the quality was low, or the reliability of the service was low," Patton said. "And so, we kind of looked at it and went, 'Can we actually just do this ourselves?'"