HULL, Iowa -- A state panel on Friday approved $2.8 million in financial incentives to help finance a first-of-its kind biodiesel plant near Hull.
ReadiFuels-Iowa, a partnership between Applied Research Associates and C&N Biofuels, plans to build a $58.7 million plant that would produce about 34 million gallons of diesel and jet fuel from distillers corn oil, grease, tallow and other non-edible feedstocks.
The Sioux County plant would be the nation's first commercial facility to use a biofuels process developed by ARA and Chevron Lummus Global.
The plant would be built on a 77-acre site southwest of Hull that was partially developed for Bison Renewable Energy beginning in 2006. The Bison project was never completed and the property was sold as part of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding in 2012.
The current site includes an extensive electrical substation, eight concrete digesters and partially completed concrete form buildings.
Construction on the remaining infrastructure is expected to begin in the fourth quarter. When finished in November 2020, it would employ 31 people, at an average wage of $20.47 per hour.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved the company's request for $2.8 million of assistance from the state's High Quality Jobs Program. The incentives include $2.38 million in investment tax credits and the refund of $429,000 in sales taxes for services and materials for the construction.
Additionally, the Sioux County Board of Supervisors has agreed to rebate $270,000 in property taxes over five years, according to state documents. The county also would pick up $750,000 of costs to pave a road leading to the property and install turning lanes at its intersection with Highway 75.
The project's funding sources also include a $45.13 million guaranteed loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the state documents.
The plant would initially use distillers corn oil, a byproduct of corn-based ethanol. Northwest Iowa has one of the state's largest concentrations of ethanol plants.
The ReadiFuels-Iowa plant eventually would add other feedstocks not typically used to produce food or feed. The flexibility is derived from the proprietary biodiesel process' ability to use "high free fatty acid content," according to the state documents.