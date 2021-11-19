State of Iowa, Woodbury County OK incentives for $70M AGP expansion at Port Neal

SIOUX CITY -- State and county officials gave the go-head Friday to financial incentives totaling $1.4 million for Ag Processing Inc.'s proposed $70 million expansion of its soybean crushing plant at Port Neal.

In a special meeting in Sioux City, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that provides the agribusiness with a local property tax exemption for up to two years and a rebate of $578,242 over five years.

Just hours before at a morning meeting in Des Moines, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board OK'd $842,000 in incentives, which include $500,000 of investment tax credits and the refund of $342,000 in sales, service and use taxes paid during the construction.

"This project is a superb example of Iowa's emphasis on value added ag and how important this industry sector is to our state's rapidly expanding economy," said IDEA director Debi Durham, a former president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

The state assistance was contingent on the match from the county.

Board chair Rocky De Witt called the project a "win-win" for the farmers-owned cooperative and local taxpayers.

The expansion will generate roughly $204,000 in property taxes for the county every year, said David Gleiser, the county's director of community and economic development,

The Siouxland Initiative, the economic development arm of the Siouxland Chamber, assisted state and local leaders in landing the project.

Mike Wells, who serves as the CEO of Wells Enterprises and leads TSI as its Board Chair, underscored the significance of AGP’s decision to expand in Siouxland.

“AGP is a world-class organization with an exceptionally strong presence throughout the upper-Midwest," said Wells. "They had numerous viable options for this particular project, and we are delighted that they chose Siouxland for this $70 million investment."

The project, which is anticipated for completion in the fall of 2023, would create two to four new jobs, according to the state documents. The complex currently employs 128.

Due to the acute labor shortage in the tri-state area, The Siouxland Initiative is focusing on projects like the AGP expansion, which have significant capital investment and modest new job numbers, TSI President Chris McGowan said.

"This is the perfect project at the perfect time," McGowan said.

De Witt noted the project also will create numerous temporary construction jobs.

The co-op's investment is projected to total about $70 million, with $59.3 million in new machinery and equipment accounting for the largest expenditure.

AGP says it currently processes only a fraction of the soybeans grown in the region. By expanding the crushing capacity at Port Neal, AGP says more of its members will be able to market their products locally.

“Our company continues to capitalize on growth opportunities as they emerge,” AGP CEO Chris Schaffer said in a statement. “Strong demand for soybean meal and oil, along with an exceptional team at our Sergeant Bluff facility, made this location a logical choice for expansion.”

This is the third major project at AGP's sprawling complex near Sergeant Bluff since 2014, bringing the company's total capital investment to $200 million since 2014, Gleiser said.

In 2017, the co-op constructed a $90 million vegetable oil refinery, which refines beans at the site, and also completed a $38 million expansion of its biodiesel plant. That was the fourth expansion of the Port Neal biodiesel plant, which was the nation's first commercial-scale biodiesel plant when it opened in 1996.

The bean crushing facility, built by Farmland Industries in 1974, was purchased by AGP in 1983.

One of the nation’s largest cooperatives, AGP is owned by 149 local and regional cooperatives representing over 200,000 farmer-producers across the U.S. It operates 10 soybean processing plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota, as well as four soybean oil refineries, and three biodiesel plants.

The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.

