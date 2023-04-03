Former employees of Nebraska Book Co. have filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of violating federal labor laws when it closed a month ago.

The suit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, has Christopher DeGroot as the only named plaintiff. It alleges that the company violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by not providing adequate notice to employees when it announced in late February that it was going out of business.

The federal law requires most employers with 100 or more workers to provide notification 60 calendar days in advance of plant closings or mass layoffs.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor said it has no investigative or enforcement power for alleged WARN violations and the only remedy for aggrieved parties is to file a lawsuit.

According to the class-action suit, Nebraska Book notified employees on Feb. 27 via email that their employment would end on March 1 because the company was shutting down.

The 108-year-old company told the Journal Star at the time that 114 employees were losing their jobs, but the Nebraska Department of Labor lists more than twice that many.

In a letter to the department dated March 1, Nebraska Book CEO Gary Shapiro wrote that the company did not provide the required notice because it was "in a dire financial position."

"Management has spent the last several months feverishly looking for the additional capital investment NBC needs to maintain operations until next season. NBC had several potential options that management thought were viable and would have allowed NBC to avoid this situation, but the last one backed out a few days ago," Shapiro wrote in the letter. "Management believed that if it had sent this notice earlier, our vendors would have stopped doing business with NBC and potential sources of capital would have ceased discussions with NBC."

That could be a key determining factor as to whether the suit is successful because the WARN Act contains an exception for "faltering companies," which can be exempt from the notice requirements if they were actively seeking capital within the 60-day notice period, had a reasonable expectation they could have secured that capital and believed in good faith that providing the required WARN notification "would have precluded the employer from obtaining the needed capital."

A local attorney for DeGroot deferred questions to the lead attorney on the case, who could not be reached for comment. Officials from Nebraska Book Co. also could not be reached for comment.