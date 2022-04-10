Sunrise Retirement names Samantha Roth as CEO

SIOUX CITY -- Samantha Roth is the new chief executive officer and executive director of Sunrise Retirement Community.

Roth, who previously served as the regional executive director of Enlivant (Iowa/Nebraska region), began her new positions on Nov. 15.

Roth has an extensive background in accounting and executive level management, working as an accountant, controller, CFO, and executive director/CFO of Bethany Lutheran Services in Council Bluffs prior to her time with Enlivant.

She holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Chapman University and a master’s of business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Roth succeeds Hallie Salmen, who stepped down in September after 20 years with Sunrise.

“Sunrise has been fortunate to have been led by some excellent CEOs," Sunrise Retirement Community Board President Bill Bradbury said, "We look forward to Samantha joining the Sunrise team and continuing that tradition.”

Roth and her husband, Mike, have two children, Corinne, 10 and Jacob, 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0