Sutherland farmer receives sustainable ag award from statewide group

AMES, Iowa — Practical Farmers of Iowa has selected a Sutherland organic farmer as the recipient of the organization's 2020 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award.
Paul Mugge, an organic farmer and longtime on-farm research participant from Sutherland, received the award at a presentation Saturday at the Iowa State Center Scheman Building during Practical Farmers' annual conference in Ames.
The award is given each year to an individual or couple that has shown exemplary commitment to sustainable agriculture, generously shared their knowledge with others, and been influential in efforts to foster vibrant communities, diverse farms and healthy food.
Mugge has been a Practical Farmers member for more than 30 years. He and his wife, Karen, farm 300 acres of certified organic crops. Their rotation consists of corn, soybeans, small grains and some legumes.
The farm has been certified organic since 2001 and features a mature, 17-year-old restored prairie; prairie strips established in 2015; and a beetle bank installed with Xerces Society in 2018.
In 2013, Mugge received Practical Farmers’ Master Researcher Award in recognition of his long-term commitment to conducting on-farm research and sharing the results with others. To date, he has conducted 65 on-farm trials -- a Practical Farmers record -- and hosted 22 field days on his farm over the years.
His most recent field days include two events he hosted last summer exploring his work establishing prairie and beneficial insect habitat, and organic row crop production and mechanical weed control on his farm.
Mugge also served on the Practical Farmers of Iowa board of directors from 1990 to 1998, and has been active in leadership and volunteer roles with many other organizations over the years.
In October, Paul was selected as the recipient of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture’s 2019 Spencer Award, which recognizes farmers, researchers and teachers who have contributed significantly to the environmental and economic stability of the Iowa farming community.