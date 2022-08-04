Tax credits available for Nebraska retailers that sell fuel with higher ethanol blends

Fuel retailers that sell higher ethanol blends can now apply for tax credits.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue started taking applications for the credits on Monday, which are available to retailers that sell fuel with more than 10% ethanol.

The credits were made possible through the passage earlier this year of LB1261. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill into law this spring after it was passed unanimously by the Legislature.

Currently, 124 stations in Nebraska sell E85 gasoline, which contains anywhere from 51% to 83% ethanol, while 112 sell E15, which contains 15% ethanol.

Only flex-fuel vehicles can use E85, but any passenger vehicle produced in 2001 or later can use E15.

“At the retail level, very simply put, E15 is better fuel and it costs less,” Randy Gard, chief operating officer of Bosselman Enterprises and secretary of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, said in a news release. “We are excited about the passage of LB1261e and what it can do for our customers. If you are a retailer, there is now nothing standing in your way today to make the transition from E10, the standard fuel most people use today, to joining this mass conversion to E15.”

For more information or to apply for the tax credit, go to ethanol.nebraska.gov/resources/nebraska-higher-blend-tax-credit-act.