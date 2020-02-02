Tekamah, Nebraska, western apparel store to close after 52 years

TEKAMAH, Neb. -- After a half century of fitting everyone from rock stars to rodeo queens in cowboy boots and attire, Dick’s Western Store owners are ready to ride off into the sunset.
The downtown Tekamah store has drawn customers throughout Siouxland since Dick Sheets opened the business in 1968. A retirement sale started Thursday and will continue for a few weeks until all the merchandise and fixtures have sold.
“It’s been an incredible ride,” said Sheets' daughter-in-law, Anne Sheets, who today runs the store with her husband, Floyd. “In my heart I wish Dick’s could stay open forever, but I know that’s not reality.”
After graduating from Herman High School, Dick Sheets moved to Tekamah in 1947, where he met Marge Bowland, who would become his wife of 67 years. Dick Sheets opened his own barber shop in 1949. After a few moves, he landed in a building on 13th Street that was too large for just the barber shop. So, Dick and Marge started selling shoes and boots in the extra space, and eventually added western apparel and cowboy hats.
Business grew steadily, and locations were soon added in nearby Norfolk and in Omaha. The other two stores later closed.
At age 17, while she was a high school sweetheart of Dick Sheets' son, Floyd, Anne Sheets started working at Dick's Western Store in Tekamah. At the time, she was painfully shy with the customers.
“Dick used to make me stand in front of the three-way mirror and smile at myself,” she recalled.
Anne Sheets eventually came out of her shell. For 45 years, customers have traveled from great distances for her expertise of boots and bright personality. She once fit the legendary country artist Johnny Cash in a hat and boots at the Omaha store.
Dick Sheets eventually sold the Tekamah store to Floyd and Anne so he could spend more time at his other stores and pursue his love of Appaloosa horses. At one time, he owned over 100 Appaloosas.
Sheets' son, Greg, followed in his footsteps as a barber. His business, Greg’s Barbershop, will remain open after Dick’s Western Store closes.
In his later years, Dick, who died in 2016, still came into the western store and barbershop, chatting up patrons and selling boots.
At 92, Marge Stills still stops by the western store on occasion to see what’s new.
Most of Marge and Dick Sheets' children and grandchildren grew up in the western store and can fit a pair of boots or shape a Stetson hat on the steamer.
"It’s been a real joy to live and work in this community and share Dick’s legacy," Anne Sheets said. “I will mostly miss our faithful customers, and the smell of leather!”