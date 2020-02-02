Tekamah, Nebraska, western apparel store to close after 52 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Dick used to make me stand in front of the three-way mirror and smile at myself,” she recalled.

Anne Sheets eventually came out of her shell. For 45 years, customers have traveled from great distances for her expertise of boots and bright personality. She once fit the legendary country artist Johnny Cash in a hat and boots at the Omaha store.

Dick Sheets eventually sold the Tekamah store to Floyd and Anne so he could spend more time at his other stores and pursue his love of Appaloosa horses. At one time, he owned over 100 Appaloosas.

Sheets' son, Greg, followed in his footsteps as a barber. His business, Greg’s Barbershop, will remain open after Dick’s Western Store closes.

In his later years, Dick, who died in 2016, still came into the western store and barbershop, chatting up patrons and selling boots.

At 92, Marge Stills still stops by the western store on occasion to see what’s new.

Most of Marge and Dick Sheets' children and grandchildren grew up in the western store and can fit a pair of boots or shape a Stetson hat on the steamer.

"It’s been a real joy to live and work in this community and share Dick’s legacy," Anne Sheets said. “I will mostly miss our faithful customers, and the smell of leather!”

