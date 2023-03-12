SIOUX CITY — Telco Triad Community Credit Union recently hired Delsy Maldonado to be its Riverside branch manager and loan officer.

Maldonado has had over 17 years of lending experience in Siouxland. She’s bilingual, has a young family and is excited to give back to the Siouxland community.

Andrew Kronaizl has been named Telco Triad's Morningside branch manager and loan officer.

Kronaizl worked in credit unions in the Midwest for the last seven years. He received a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation from CUNA to help in teaching financial literacy to members and the community.