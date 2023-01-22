Telco Triad's new Floyd Boulevard branch expected to open in late fall

SIOUX CITY -- Telco Triad Community Credit Union's new main branch, at the corner of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive, is expected to open in the late fall of this year.

Construction began on the roughly 18,500-square-foot branch in late August of last year. Telco Triad CEO Andrew G. Barriger said the credit union's current main branch, near the corner of Tri-View Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard, will be sold, with its operations moved to the new main branch; Telco Triad also purchased a former Northwest Bank branch along Hamilton Boulevard and will operate a branch there, to maintain a presence in that part of town.

The new main branch will be two stories plus a finished basement, Barriger said. FEH Design did the design work on the building and H&R Construction is the contractor.

Barriger said the decision to move Telco Triad's main branch from Tri-View Avenue to Floyd Boulevard came about because the credit union has a "large population" of members in the vicinity of the north side, Leeds and Indian Hills.

"We've just been, basically for the last several years, trying to service that area, so that's why that decision was made," Barriger said. "Plus that is a big up-and-coming area, growing leaps and bounds."

A decade ago, that tract of land on the east side of Floyd Boulevard -- where Telco Triad is going up -- was vacant. The first business to hang its shingle in that area was Pizza Ranch, in 2013.

Since then, the eastern side of Floyd near the intersection with Outer Drive -- deemed the Northern Valley Crossing -- has become a bustling, if rather compact, commercial hub. There's a Dollar Tree, an ALDI grocery store, a fully occupied strip mall and a Silverstar Car Wash. The Pizza Ranch recently underwent a significant expansion. Across the street, the west side of Floyd Boulevard is packed with businesses, anchored by Walmart.

Telco Triad has been on a roll of its own. The credit union saw about a 5 percent growth in members the year before last and a nearly 4 percent membership growth last year -- a strong showing in an industry where 1.5 or 2 percent membership growth is closer to the norm, Barriger said.

At the same time, Barriger said, the credit union -- which has about $134 million in assets on its balance sheet -- saw its loan portfolio grow almost 44 percent last year and about 32 percent the year before.

The credit union's "bread and butter" is used-auto loans and mortgages, Barriger said. "We grew that portfolio, we doubled it in the last year, on the mortgage side," he said.