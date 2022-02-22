 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City to change hands

Hard Rock Business Journal cover

Missouri River Historical Development President Mark Monson, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, Hard Rock general manager Todd Moyer, SCE Partners President Bill Warner, and Howard Tribble, who directed the $128 million construction project, smash guitars during the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City on Aug. 1.

 Jim Lee

SIOUX CITY -- Before the year is up, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City could well be under new ownership.

That's according to a Yahoo Finance story from Tuesday morning that shared news that Churchill Downs Incorporated, which oversees the famous horse-racing track where the Kentucky Derby is held, is going into a purchase agreement with "Peninsula Pacific Entertainment" who oversees the Sioux City gaming complex.

Per the terms, as listed in the Yahoo post, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment will look to sell the property to a third party. The third party would then lease the property to Churchill Downs Incorporated after it acquires the operating company.

"Following the closing, CDI will operate Hard Rock Sioux City and lease the Sioux City Property pursuant to lease terms negotiated prior to the closing," the Yahoo article laid out. If for some reason that doesn't happen, the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will get added to the overall deal between Churchill Downs Incorporated and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and the price would be $2.75 billion rather than $2.485 billion.

Along with the Sioux City property, the Yahoo story went on to note that Churchill Downs Incorporated would also take ownership of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment properties in New York and Virginia. 

Hard Rock Casino and Hotel grand opening

People walk past a Mick Jagger outfit during the grand opening of the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Friday, August 1, 2014. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)

Upward of 1,000 people jammed into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City when the entertainment complex opened for the first time to the public at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2014. The $128 million project took about nine months to complete and combined new construction with renovation of the Battery Building, a four-story warehouse built in 1906. 

In 2019, Hard Rock's Sportsbook began accepting bets at four betting windows for guests wishing to place bets on a variety of popular sporting events.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

